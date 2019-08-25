UrduPoint.com
Ulema Urges To Play Role For Peaceful Passage Of Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Ulema urges to play role for peaceful passage of Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG, Muhammad Faisal Rana here on Sunday held a meeting with Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars of different sects to promote religious harmony in Muharram-ul-Harram.

According to police spokesman, the CPO said that all religious scholars must work to create harmony and avoid any provocation which may harm the sentiments of others.

He informed that elaborate security arrangements have been made for peaceful passage of Muharram-ul-Harram and foolproof security arrangements would be for the security of Majalis and Muharram mourning processions.

On this occasion, the Ulema, Mushaiksh and religious scholars have expressed all kinds of support to the police in taking security measures. It is mentioned here that 316 traditional and licensed Muharram processions and 1766 Majalis of A, B and C category would be provided security cover during 1st Muharram to 10th.

