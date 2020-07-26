Ulema vow to root out sectarianism from society; Minister for forging unity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Renowned Ulema of different sects Sunday expressed resolve to fight out sectarianism from the society and promote inter faith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood to strengthen the country.

The participating Ulema of a conference on "Inter-faith harmony and tolerance guarantee stable Pakistan" organised by Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Khateeb historic Mosque Mohabat Khan here at press club agreed that together they would wipe out sectarianism from the country and promote religious harmony and brotherhood.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri speaking as chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the organiser of the conference and said such events were inevitable for creating religious harmony in the society and for giving a strong message to the world that whole nation stood united along with the security forces and the government for the sake of motherland.

He said anti- state elements had always tried their best to destabilize the country by creating linguistic and religious differences, in the name of Balochistan card, Talibanlisation and other moves, adding that now these elements were out to create unrest by fanning sectarianism through social media.

The minister said the government was fully aware of the situation and taking cognizant action against, he however called upon the Ulema (Religious Scholars) to promote unity and brotherhood to foil nefarious designs of enemies of the country.

He emphasized upon Ulema to play their imperative role in creating religious harmony and tolerance in the society and guide people that those who were fanning sectarianism wanted to destabilize the country and create chaos.

The minister said that sacrifices of people, security forces, politicians and Ulemas would not go in vain and every possible step would be taken to protect the country from the conspiracies being hatched by anti-state elements.

He said Ulema of every sect had been playing their important role in keeping the nation united on all fronts, adding that all Ulema were united for a stable Pakistan.

In a joint press release issued here after the conference, it was said that all Ulema were united and together they would curb sectarianism.

They said that internal peace and stability were inevitable for protection of motherland against nefarious designs of anti state elements.

The Ulema acknowledged the sacrifices of security and armed forces and people of the country for the sake of motherland and assured their full cooperatio to the armed forces.

They said that due to acumen and wise policies of the country's leadership, the nefarious designs of anti state elements especially India were foiled.

They condemned Indian aggression against innocent unarmed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and appealed to the world community to take notice of Modi government's aggression in the held valley.

They said the conference was evident of the fact that all Ulema stood united with the government, adding that due to efforts of Ulema the brotherhood, harmony and tolerance had prevailed in the country.

The participants of the moot appreciated efforts of the Federal Minister Noor ul Haq Qadri in creating religious harmony and always keeping the Ulema on board on all important issues.

The conference was attended by Maulana Yousaf Shah, Ameer JUI-S, former provincial minister for Oquaf, Qari Rohullah, Sahibzada Junaid Amin of Astana Alia Manki Sharif, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri of Shia sect, Professor Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Maulana Ahmed Salfi of Ahle-Hadees sect and Dr Abdur Rehman Khalil of Sheikh Zaid Islamic Centre.