Uleman urged to promote peace, tolerance in Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Muhammad Aslam Nawaz had urged religious scholars to play a role in promoting peace and tolerance in the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during a meeting to discuss the security arrangements and public convenience during Ramazan.

According to police spokesman, SP Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, and Ulema including Maulana Khan Muhammad, Maulana Shafiullah, Maulana Bahauddin, and Maulana Muhammad Zarif etc attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to maintaining peace and order during Ramazan, including the security of mosques and Taraweeh gatherings, crowd control in markets, prevention of price hikes, and other important matters.

DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz assured that special security arrangements would be made during Ramazan, with additional police personnel to be deployed at mosques, markets, and other key locations.

The police chief appealed to the scholars to emphasize patience, tolerance, and brotherhood in their sermons to prevent any disorder during the holy month.

The scholars assured to promote patience, lawfulness, and brotherhood among the people.

Theys also discussed sending recommendations to the relevant departments to prevent power and gas outages during Sehri and Iftar hours.

It also discussed taking steps for removing curtains and black windows from shops in markets.

Measures would be implemented to prevent the circulation of counterfeit Currency besides taking steps to ensure safety measures at mosques and madrasas and raise awareness among the people in this regard.

DPO Tank made it clear that any violation, hoarding, or profiteering during Ramadan would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against lawbreakers.

The religious scholars pledged to cooperate with each other and agreed on making joint efforts to maintain peace and tranquility during Ramazan.