Open Menu

Uleman Urged To Promote Peace, Tolerance In Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Uleman urged to promote peace, tolerance in Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Muhammad Aslam Nawaz had urged religious scholars to play a role in promoting peace and tolerance in the district during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views during a meeting to discuss the security arrangements and public convenience during Ramazan.

According to police spokesman, SP Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan, DSP City Circle Saleem Khan, and Ulema including Maulana Khan Muhammad, Maulana Shafiullah, Maulana Bahauddin, and Maulana Muhammad Zarif etc attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to maintaining peace and order during Ramazan, including the security of mosques and Taraweeh gatherings, crowd control in markets, prevention of price hikes, and other important matters.

DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz assured that special security arrangements would be made during Ramazan, with additional police personnel to be deployed at mosques, markets, and other key locations.

The police chief appealed to the scholars to emphasize patience, tolerance, and brotherhood in their sermons to prevent any disorder during the holy month.

The scholars assured to promote patience, lawfulness, and brotherhood among the people.

Theys also discussed sending recommendations to the relevant departments to prevent power and gas outages during Sehri and Iftar hours.

It also discussed taking steps for removing curtains and black windows from shops in markets.

Measures would be implemented to prevent the circulation of counterfeit Currency besides taking steps to ensure safety measures at mosques and madrasas and raise awareness among the people in this regard.

DPO Tank made it clear that any violation, hoarding, or profiteering during Ramadan would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against lawbreakers.

The religious scholars pledged to cooperate with each other and agreed on making joint efforts to maintain peace and tranquility during Ramazan.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

41 minutes ago
 AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20 ..

AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

2 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

13 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

13 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

14 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan