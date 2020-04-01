UrduPoint.com
Ulemas Agree Not To Hold Joint Prayer Of More Than Five Persons At Mosques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:01 PM

The Ulemas from Jandol area on Wednesday agreed not to hold joint prayers of more than five persons at mosques keeping in view of the present situation in the wake of corona pandemic

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Ulemas from Jandol area on Wednesday agreed not to hold joint prayers of more than five persons at mosques keeping in view of the present situation in the wake of corona pandemic.

In a meeting held here at Office of Assistant Commissioner Younas Khan with Commander Dir Scout Col Hamish Alam Khan in the chair, the Ulemas from across Jandol area agreed with the government to convince the masses not to offer joint prayer with more than five persons at a time.

They appreciated the efforts of government, district administration and other departments in containing corona outspread and said that announcements would be made in all mosques of the area that joint prayers would not be offered with more than five persons.

The meeting decided to deploy police and Levis officials to also stop people gathering at mosques during Namaz timings.

The meeting was attended by DSP Ejaz Ali, Focal Person Jandol Dr Zaki ud Din, Chairman Global Union of Journalists KP Malik Faiz Mosa and Maulana Imran Jandoli and other Ulemas from Jandol area.

