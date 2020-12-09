UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ulemas Assure To Create Awareness On COVID-19 SOPs

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Ulemas assure to create awareness on COVID-19 SOPs

KOHAT, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) ::Religious scholars of Togh and Dhoda religious seminaries of Kohat Wednesday expressed resolve to spread the message of district management Kohat regarding strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

The office of DC Kohat revealed that Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal held a meeting with religious scholars of Dhoda and Togh religious seminaries.

AAC urged the religious scholars to help the district administration in creating awareness among masses regarding COVID-19 SOPs and requested to play their imperative role in sensitizing masses through the platforms of religious seminaries and mosques.

Religious scholars of Togh and Dhoda religious seminaries agreed to spread awareness among the students of religious seminaries and the people through the holy platforms.

Earlier, on orders of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Talha Zubair held Khuli Kachery in Jungle Khel area here. He took on spot actions on complaints of people. It was assured that gas supply will be stabilized within next twenty-five days to their homes.

Related Topics

Kohat Abdur Rehman Gas

Recent Stories

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

13 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

39 minutes ago

Moon vows gov't effort for additional coronavirus ..

12 seconds ago

Accused died in police custody lahore

14 seconds ago

Scientists should come up with significant researc ..

15 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.