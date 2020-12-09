Ulemas assure to create awareness on COVID-19 SOPs

KOHAT, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) ::Religious scholars of Togh and Dhoda religious seminaries of Kohat Wednesday expressed resolve to spread the message of district management Kohat regarding strict observance of COVID-19 SOPs.

The office of DC Kohat revealed that Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal held a meeting with religious scholars of Dhoda and Togh religious seminaries.

AAC urged the religious scholars to help the district administration in creating awareness among masses regarding COVID-19 SOPs and requested to play their imperative role in sensitizing masses through the platforms of religious seminaries and mosques.

Religious scholars of Togh and Dhoda religious seminaries agreed to spread awareness among the students of religious seminaries and the people through the holy platforms.

Earlier, on orders of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Talha Zubair held Khuli Kachery in Jungle Khel area here. He took on spot actions on complaints of people. It was assured that gas supply will be stabilized within next twenty-five days to their homes.