Ulemas Condemn Violence Against Minorities In Jaranwala; Demand Strict Action

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Ulemas condemn violence against minorities in Jaranwala; demand strict action

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Ulemas and Mashaiks from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday strongly condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and termed it a conspiracy to defame islam.

In a joint press conference here, Chief Khatib Maulana Tayyab Qureshi expressed condolences with the affected families and demanded strict action against the culprits.

He said that no one could be allowed to interfere in matters of religion and as per the constitution of the country, the minorities were fully protected and secured in Pakistan.

The Maulana said that Pakistanis always stood by the minorities whenever such incidents happened before, adding that desecration of Quran was condemnable but there was law in the country.

Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz urged the government to ensure religious tolerance in the society.

The Bishop called for taking effective measures to stop such incidents in future.

