UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Ulemas’ Help Has Been Sought For Burial Of Mach Victims,’ Says Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:41 PM

‘Ulemas’ help has been sought for burial of Mach victims,’ says Sheikh Rasheed

The Interior Minister has also warned that currently the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar were on high alert.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday cooperation of religious scholars was sought to amicably settle the matter of burial of victims of Machh incident.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Prime Minister would visit Quetta as soon as the matter of burial is settled. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

The Interior Minister said that the international powers were behind the targeting of Hazara community over the last many years, adding that four such groups were busted including one in the Federal capital which wanted to stoke sectarian strife in the country by targeting the Ulemas of different schools of thought.

He said that strongly condemned the Mach incident, pointing out that the FC was directed for a large scale search operation in the area to bring the culprits to justice.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said there is a commitment of the Prime Minister to eradicate terrorism and those trying to stoke sectarian violence in the country.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister admitted that there was a new wave of terrorism in the country. Currently the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar were on high alert. There were security threats to twenty personalities and these also include religious personalities, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Sectarian Violence Interior Minister Visit Alert Rashid Stoke

Recent Stories

Beijing reports 1 new locally transmitted CIVID-19 ..

39 minutes ago

EU to Purchase Additional 300Mln Doses of Pfizer/B ..

39 minutes ago

ATC sentences three men to death for committing bl ..

44 minutes ago

Taiwan population fell for first time in 2020

41 minutes ago

UN chief appoints Perthes of Germany as top envoy ..

42 minutes ago

SHO suspended over poor performance

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.