‘Ulemas’ help has been sought for burial of Mach victims,’ says Sheikh Rasheed

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister has also warned that currently the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar were on high alert.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday cooperation of religious scholars was sought to amicably settle the matter of burial of victims of Machh incident.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Prime Minister would visit Quetta as soon as the matter of burial is settled. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

The Interior Minister said that the international powers were behind the targeting of Hazara community over the last many years, adding that four such groups were busted including one in the Federal capital which wanted to stoke sectarian strife in the country by targeting the Ulemas of different schools of thought.

He said that strongly condemned the Mach incident, pointing out that the FC was directed for a large scale search operation in the area to bring the culprits to justice.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said there is a commitment of the Prime Minister to eradicate terrorism and those trying to stoke sectarian violence in the country.

Responding to a question, the Interior Minister admitted that there was a new wave of terrorism in the country. Currently the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar were on high alert. There were security threats to twenty personalities and these also include religious personalities, he added.