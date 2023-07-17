(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday urged the ulema to play a role in promoting religious harmony and unity during the holy month of Muharram Ul Haram.

He said while presiding over a meeting of the divisional peace committee here at the Commissioner's office.

The minister said that Ulema had always played a crucial role in maintaining religious harmony and asked them to coordinate with the district administration for Muharram security arrangements, adding "Sectarian unity is the need of the hour".

Dr Jamal added that scholars belonging to different schools of thought in the province had assured the implementation of the Muharram code of conduct.

He said Rawalpindi was sensitive to Muharram and asked them to keep an eye on those who spread religious hatred and sectarianism through social media.

On the occasion, Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatta stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace during Muharram ul Haram.

He said security arrangements could only be successful with the cooperation of Ulema and civil society.

Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali briefed the meeting that security arrangements for Muharram were underway, adding a foolproof plan has been evolved to monitor processions and public gatherings.

'Maintaining religious harmony a task for religious scholars', he said.

On the occasion, Ulema also assured the meeting of their commitment to maintain communal peace.

"Islam teaches brotherhood, tolerance, fraternity and patience and by adhering to these principles, peace in the country can be achieved," they said and added that enemies of islam would not be allowed to destroy the peace of the country.

Scholars of different sects from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum, and Chakwal besides traders representatives and officials of the district administration attended the meeting.