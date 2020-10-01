UrduPoint.com
Ulema's Role In Inter-faith Harmony Important To Counter Sectarianism: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:38 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said as enemies of peace tried to foment sectarian strife in the country, the role of Ulema was important in crushing the menace by promoting inter-faith harmony

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said as enemies of peace tried to foment sectarian strife in the country, the role of Ulema was important in crushing the menace by promoting inter-faith harmony.

Talking to Sajjada Nashin (caretaker) of Kot Mithan Sharif Khwaja Moin-ud-Din Mehboob Koreja here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qureshi said nefarious minds had an unsuccessful plan to disrupt peace of society by fanning flames of sectarianism.

On maltreatment to minorities in India, the Foreign Minister said anger prevailed among Muslims and other faithful across the world against the government's Hindutva ideology.

He said the prejudiced mindset of BJP had entirely buried the concept of a 'secular India' of its founding fathers Gandhi and Nehru.

Khwaja Moinuddin Korija appreciated the Foreign Minister's clear stance against the growing trend of Islamophobia across the globe.

\932

