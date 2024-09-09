(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan on Monday termed the role of Ulemas as pivotal in upholding peace in the society. He underlined the need of increased responsibilities particularly in countering the hostile agenda to sabotage interfaith harmony in the country.

The governor remarked this during his visit to Madrassa Taleem ul Quran where he met with the Molana Ashraf Ali, the head of the madrassa.

He appreciated the role of the madrassa with respect to the Khatam e Nabuwwat (The Finality of the Prophethood) SAW. He said the historic madrassa has been engaged in the service of religion since the establishment of Pakistan. He presented a special tribute to the services of Maulana Ashraf Ali.

The governor said Pakistan is the only country that came into being in the name of Allah and His Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He stressed for joint efforts to defeat the notorious designs of the enemy of the peace in the country.

"We all have to thwart the plans of the enemies together", he said.

Later, talking to the media, Governor Sardar Salim reiterated his commitment to serving the people.

Responding to a question, he said that the doors of Governor House are open for CM KPK.

"I will ask Ali Amin Gandapur to refrain from spreading unrest", he said adding that politics couldn't be run by aggressive slogans.

"Politics can't be run by raising Mola Jutt slogans", he said and asked the KPK CM to avoid irresponsible behavior.

The governor condemned Gandapur's statement regarding journalists saying it an 'irresponsible' statement.