ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Religious Affairs Aftab Jahangir Thursday said that the Ulema could play a leading role to ensure implementation of safety measures in mosques during Ramazan and strengthening national efforts to prevent this pandemic.

Talking to ptv news channel, Aftab Jahangir appreciated ulema role in curbing coronavirus pandemic while ensuring implementation of safety measures that had been evolved with their consensus with government for mosques.

The religious scholars are committed to fully cooperate with the government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

He said that coronavirus had become global pandemic and spreading alarmingly, so Ulema who were considered as opinion leaders in society could play effective role in educating general public about precautionary measures to contain spread of the deadly virus in the area.

During the meetings, Ulema assured their full support in curbing the coronavirus by implementing standard operating procedures in mosques.

"I appeal to masses to stay at homes and do not come out unnecessary, he said, adding that it is teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to observe all precautionary measures in wake of pandemic and not to create problems for others. Staying at home is the best strategy right now", he advised.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi has taken in time steps by meeting Ulema and devising a standard operating procedure for arranging special prayers in the holy month of Ramazan, he said.

It is responsibility of the mosques administration to make it sure that all the instructions and precautionary measures are being followed properly and social distancing is being maintained during prayers, he mentioned.

The utmost responsibility lies on the public to follow all the SOPs. The government holds the authority to take strict action in case of any violation, he added.