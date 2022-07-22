UrduPoint.com

Ulemas Urged To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Ulemas urged to maintain peace during Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Friday urged the ulemas (religious scholars) belonging to different sects to demonstrate brotherhood and create religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements, he asked the ulema to extend maximum cooperation with the local administration in maintenance of peace by keeping their processions in prescribed areas. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), additional deputy commissioner and other officials of district administration also participated in the meeting.

DC Memon said ulemas should abstain from delivering instigating speeches at mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places and let others spend the Muharram in a peaceful environment.

"Law and order and sanctity of Muharram can remain intact only through mutual cooperation," he remarked.

He instructed the officials of capital police to ensure foolproof security of Imambargahs, majalis, processions and other religious programs during the days of Muharram and keep strict eye on rioters, miscreants and those involved in disturbance of peace.

He said health departments would ensure availability of required medicines, doctors and paramedical staff along with ambulances at all hospitals and health centers.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners to remain in contact with ulemas and hold meetings with them to ensure law and order and other arrangements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Law And Order All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in t ..

Newly elected Pir Rafih to vote Hamza Shehbaz in today’s run-off election for ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties t ..

Pakistan, China welcome interested third parties to benefit from CPEC

1 hour ago
 Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

3 hours ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

4 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.