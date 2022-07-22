Ulemas urged to maintain peace during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Friday urged the ulemas (religious scholars) belonging to different sects to demonstrate brotherhood and create religious harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements, he asked the ulema to extend maximum cooperation with the local administration in maintenance of peace by keeping their processions in prescribed areas. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), additional deputy commissioner and other officials of district administration also participated in the meeting.

DC Memon said ulemas should abstain from delivering instigating speeches at mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places and let others spend the Muharram in a peaceful environment.

"Law and order and sanctity of Muharram can remain intact only through mutual cooperation," he remarked.

He instructed the officials of capital police to ensure foolproof security of Imambargahs, majalis, processions and other religious programs during the days of Muharram and keep strict eye on rioters, miscreants and those involved in disturbance of peace.

He said health departments would ensure availability of required medicines, doctors and paramedical staff along with ambulances at all hospitals and health centers.

The DC directed all the assistant commissioners to remain in contact with ulemas and hold meetings with them to ensure law and order and other arrangements.