Ullema Assure Cooperation In Social Distancing To Control Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Ullema assure cooperation in social distancing to control coronavirus

The Friday prayers were offered with abridged 'Jamaat'(Congregation for offering prayers) in mosques as per government directives for containing spread of COVID-19

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Friday prayers were offered with abridged 'Jamaat'(Congregation for offering prayers) in mosques as per government directives for containing spread of COVID-19.

The Federal as well as provincial government in consultation with Ullema, religious scholars and doctors has decided to limit number of people offering prayers in mosques 3 to 5 including Pesh Imam, Mouazan and Khidmatgar of the mosque.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao held a meeting with Ullema of different schools of thought to convey them the decision and seek their assistance to further consolidate the efforts aimed at preventing coronavirus spread further.

The DC urged Ullema to tell people to pray inside their homes. Ullema assured cooperation for implementation of preventive directions and efforts against COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Mufti Syed Hamadullah Shah, Hafiz Sajjadullah Abro, Moulvi Badaruddin, Syed Safqat Hussain Shah, Qari Sikander Ali, Muhammad Akbar Shah, Malik Akhtar, Moulvi Muhammad Nouman, Moulana Muhammad Yasin Kumaili, Mulana Muhammad Yousuf Hussaini and other Ulema-e-Ikram.

