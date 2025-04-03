Open Menu

Ultra-Poor Women Empowered With Vocational Training In Kandhkot

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards promoting economic independence among ultra-poor families, 80 rural women from Kandhkot and Kashmore have successfully completed a 3-month tailoring training program under the National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP).

According to SRSO Media consultant, Jamil Ahmed on Thursday, the training, hosted by the Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA), aimed to equip these women with basic and advanced tailoring skills, machine operation, and entrepreneurship. This initiative, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), seeks to foster sustainable economic growth and social development.

The 52 trainees from the Girls Vocational school Kandhkot and 28 from Kashmore were awarded vocational training certificates by STEVTA, along with tool kits to facilitate their entry into the workforce. This training is expected to enhance household income and promote women's socioeconomic engagement.

The National Poverty Graduation Programme (NPGP) is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MoPASS), Government of Pakistan. This program aims to graduate ultra-poor households out of poverty through a comprehensive approach that includes vocational training, livelihood support, and social protection.

