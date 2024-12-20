Ultra-processed foods major contributors to diseases: Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Department of Food Science and Technology, Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), organized an awareness seminar on the adverse health effects of ultra-processed foods.

The keynote speaker, Sanaullah Ghuman, General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), highlighted the alarming health risks associated with ultra-processed foods.

He shared that such foods are major contributors to heart diseases, diabetes, kidney failure, and cancer. PANAH, being Pakistan's pioneer organization addressing the causes of heart diseases, has been actively working to combat these issues.

Ghuman revealed startling statistics, stating that in Pakistan, one person dies every minute due to cardiac arrest. Furthermore, 33 million individuals suffer from diabetes, while 10 million remain undiagnosed. Each year, approximately 400,000 deaths are attributed to diabetes, with ultra-processed foods being the root cause of these ailments.

He emphasized the urgent need for policies to regulate harmful and unhealthy food consumption.

Addressing the seminar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli underscored the preference for food taste and presentation over its nutritional value as a key factor behind these health issues.

She expressed concern over the increasing reliance on packaged and frozen foods by women in today’s fast-paced world, which significantly contributes to heart diseases and other illnesses.

She stressed the importance of raising awareness about this growing problem.

Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli also commended the efforts of Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, Coordinator of Arts and Social Sciences, and her team for organizing the seminar. Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen welcomed the guest speaker and elaborated on the objectives of the event.

The seminar concluded with a token of appreciation presented to the guest speaker.