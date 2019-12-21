Ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of type 2 diabetes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Research has linked ultra-processed foods with conditions such as cancer,obesity, and cardiovascular disease, as well as with a higher risk of premature mortality.These foods are prevalent in Western diets, and the Western world has also seen a surge in the incidence of diabetes in recent decades.

Are ultra-processed foods and type 2 diabetes linked? And if so, how?Bernard Srour, Ph.D., of the Epidemiology and Statistics Research Center-University of Paris in France, and his team of researchers set out to answer this question.They did so by examining the dietary habits of more than 100,000 people.The results of their analysis appear in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.Srour and team carried out a population-based prospective cohort study in which they included 104,707 adult participants who had participated in the French NutriNet-Sant� study.

Of these participants, 21,800 were men, and 82,907 were women.

The NutriNet-Sant� study spanned a decade, running from 2009 to 2019. The researchers collected data on the dietary intake of the participants using repeated 24 hour dietary records that asked them about their consumption of about 3,500 different foods.Using the NOVA classification system, the researchers classified the 3,500 food items according to their degree of processing.

There were four categories: unprocessed/minimally processed foods, culinary ingredients, processed foods, and ultra-processed foods.The researchers used multivariable Cox proportional hazard models, which they adjusted for the known risk factors for type 2 diabetes, such as sociodemographic background, lifestyle, and medical history.Srour and colleagues found a consistent association between the absolute amount of ultra-processed food consumption, which they measured in grams per day, and the risk of type 2 diabetes.