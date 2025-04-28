- Home
Ultrasonic Machines Being Installed At Every Rawalpindi Tehsil For Diagnosis Of Animal Diseases: Dr Arshad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 10:59 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, veterinary services in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi District are being upgraded in line with modern requirements.
“In this regard, ultrasonic machines are being installed at mobile veterinary dispensaries in every tehsil so that timely and accurate diagnosis of animal diseases can be made possible,” Dr Arshad Latif Arshad, Additional Director Livestock Rawalpindi, said on Monday.
With the initiative, he said, farmers would now be able to get pregnancy tests and other medical examinations done for their animals in their own tehsil through modern ultra-sonography facility.
“This facility is an important step towards revolutionary improvement in veterinary services which will make the lives of farmers easier and help in the development of the livestock sector,” he added.
