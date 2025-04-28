Open Menu

Ultrasonic Machines Being Installed At Every Rawalpindi Tehsil For Diagnosis Of Animal Diseases: Dr Arshad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Ultrasonic machines being installed at every Rawalpindi tehsil for diagnosis of animal diseases: Dr Arshad

As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, veterinary services in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi District are being upgraded in line with modern requirements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) As per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, veterinary services in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi District are being upgraded in line with modern requirements.

“In this regard, ultrasonic machines are being installed at mobile veterinary dispensaries in every tehsil so that timely and accurate diagnosis of animal diseases can be made possible,” Dr Arshad Latif Arshad, Additional Director Livestock Rawalpindi, said on Monday.

With the initiative, he said, farmers would now be able to get pregnancy tests and other medical examinations done for their animals in their own tehsil through modern ultra-sonography facility.

“This facility is an important step towards revolutionary improvement in veterinary services which will make the lives of farmers easier and help in the development of the livestock sector,” he added.

Recent Stories

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of S ..

PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of e ..

Stock markets diverge amid trade hopes, ahead of earnings

2 minutes ago
 Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India

Kisan Ittehad holds rally against India

18 minutes ago
 Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMY ..

Govt aims to empower youth financially through PMYP: Rana Mashhood

18 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill at least 40

18 minutes ago
 Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: S ..

Sovereign rights over rivers are non-negotiable: Senator Siddiqui warns India

18 minutes ago
FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, ..

FBR chief directs officials to bring transparency, increase revenue

18 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews National Action Plan implementatio ..

Meeting reviews National Action Plan implementation and key security measures

1 minute ago
 Ultrasonic machines being installed at every Rawal ..

Ultrasonic machines being installed at every Rawalpindi tehsil for diagnosis of ..

1 minute ago
 Rana Tanveer commends China’s support for Pakist ..

Rana Tanveer commends China’s support for Pakistan’s agricultural developmen ..

1 minute ago
 Court extends Bushra Bibi's bails in November 26, ..

Court extends Bushra Bibi's bails in November 26, cases

1 minute ago
 Cotton growers must expedite sowing

Cotton growers must expedite sowing

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan