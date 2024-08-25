Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat has donated an ultrasound machine and 1700 injections to Allied-II Hospital (old DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad.

General Secretary Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat Aamina Akram handed over the items to Medical Superintendent Allied-II Hospital Dr Zafar Iqbal in a formal ceremony and said that local philanthropists and donors had arranged the items for the welfare of patients.

President Anjuman Muhammad Pervaiz, Joint Secretary Zafar Iqbal, Finance Secretary Muhammad Afzal, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum and others were also present.