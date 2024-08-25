Open Menu

Ultrasound Machine, 1700 Injections Donated To Allied-II Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ultrasound machine, 1700 injections donated to Allied-II Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat has donated an ultrasound machine and 1700 injections to Allied-II Hospital (old DHQ Hospital) Faisalabad.

General Secretary Anjuman Insdad-e-Manshiyat Aamina Akram handed over the items to Medical Superintendent Allied-II Hospital Dr Zafar Iqbal in a formal ceremony and said that local philanthropists and donors had arranged the items for the welfare of patients.

President Anjuman Muhammad Pervaiz, Joint Secretary Zafar Iqbal, Finance Secretary Muhammad Afzal, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar, Medical Social Officer Ayesha Anjum and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Anjuman

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

24 hours ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

24 hours ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

24 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan