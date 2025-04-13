Ultrasound machine Installed at Jalalpur Pirwala Veterinary Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In a significant step towards modernizing veterinary healthcare, Punjab government has fulfilled another promise made to livestock farmers by equipping the Jalalpur Pirwala Veterinary Hospital with an advanced ultrasound machine.

Situated in the confluence of two rivers, the tehsil holds great importance for agriculture and livestock.

The installation of ultrasound machine would revolutionize animal healthcare in the region by enabling

accurate and early diagnosis of internal diseases, pregnancy detection, and reproductive issues in cattle.

Livestock expert Dr Jamshaid Akhtar said the machine would not only help improve treatment outcomes

but also reduce mortality and economic losses for farmers. It marks a major leap toward evidence-based

veterinary practices in South Punjab.

Farmers and local communities have lauded the initiative, calling it a much-needed facility that brings

modern diagnostic services closer to their doorsteps.