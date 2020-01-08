Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed to tie knot this year: reports

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) ARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal is all set to tie the knot with glamorous actress Sana Javed in a formal wedding ceremony this year.According to reports, the marriage will be the biggest surprise for the fans.On the other hand, both the artists have not commented on their relationship and news about getting married until now.