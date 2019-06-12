Umar Aftab terms federal budget balanced, people friendly

Parliamentary Secretary Planning and Development Umar Aftab Dhillon on Tuesday termed federal budget 2019-20 as balanced and people friendly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Planning and Development Umar Aftab Dhillon on Tuesday termed Federal budget 2019-20 as balanced and people friendly.

Talking to APP, he said that huge incentives had been announced for private sector in the budget which would generate economic growth to further strengthen the national economy.

He said the government was determined to bring stability in the economy and achieve desired economic indicators and goals.

Besides, relief to the masses, he said the budget would pave the way to reduce import and enhance export while the current fiscal deficit would be decreased in the annual year.

Umar Aftab said funds had been allocated for all the sectors including health, education, agriculture, power, infrastructure and welfare programmes to facilitate the masses.

He said the government had taken bold steps to enhance tax collection and broaden tax net which would ultimately strengthen national economy and bring prosperity.