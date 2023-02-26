UrduPoint.com

Umar Akmal Confident Of Turning Around His Own, Quetta Gladiators' Fortunes This PSL

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Umar Akmal confident of turning around his own, Quetta Gladiators' fortunes this PSL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani batter Umar Akmal, under pressure again as his squad falters in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is confident he can turn around the fortunes of both himself and his team.

"We have been a bit unlucky in the matches. The team we have, and the big Names we have, we should be able to turn it around and we will try our best to improve and win in the future," he said.

Evaluating the Gladiators' defeats after the game, he added: "In the post-match reviews, we learn a lot of things. We have a lot of big names, and our franchise itself is a big name. We've been practicing a lot and have had a lot of discussions with the coaching staff," he said in an interview with Arab news.

On question about the PSL matches in Quetta, he said, "Look it's cricket, and we're playing in Pakistan.

Whether we play in Quetta, Karachi, Lahore or Rawalpindi, the conditions are mostly the same. But obviously playing in front of our home crowd will be a big boost for us, when our crowd supports us, hopefully we will win." Akmal said about his personal form "No one's career is decided in two matches, that's all it's been (so far), I will try and improve things, and I'm practicing and likewise, my best wishes are with the rest of my team." And there were other things to look out for, he said, such as a number of young players shining through in this year's edition.

"All the young players performing for every franchise have my best wishes, and I hope they continue to perform well and play for Pakistan", he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Quetta Pakistan Super League Young Rawalpindi Same Umar Akmal Turkish Lira All Best Arab

Recent Stories

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach p ..

Noor Dubai continues to provide eyecare outreach programmes to Rohingyas

29 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment se ..

SAIF Zone, Al Ansari Exchange offer new payment service to enhance customer expe ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.