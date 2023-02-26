Umar Akmal confident of turning around his own, Quetta Gladiators' fortunes this PSL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani batter Umar Akmal, under pressure again as his squad falters in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is confident he can turn around the fortunes of both himself and his team.

"We have been a bit unlucky in the matches. The team we have, and the big Names we have, we should be able to turn it around and we will try our best to improve and win in the future," he said.

Evaluating the Gladiators' defeats after the game, he added: "In the post-match reviews, we learn a lot of things. We have a lot of big names, and our franchise itself is a big name. We've been practicing a lot and have had a lot of discussions with the coaching staff," he said in an interview with Arab news.

On question about the PSL matches in Quetta, he said, "Look it's cricket, and we're playing in Pakistan.

Whether we play in Quetta, Karachi, Lahore or Rawalpindi, the conditions are mostly the same. But obviously playing in front of our home crowd will be a big boost for us, when our crowd supports us, hopefully we will win." Akmal said about his personal form "No one's career is decided in two matches, that's all it's been (so far), I will try and improve things, and I'm practicing and likewise, my best wishes are with the rest of my team." And there were other things to look out for, he said, such as a number of young players shining through in this year's edition.

"All the young players performing for every franchise have my best wishes, and I hope they continue to perform well and play for Pakistan", he said.