Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin Granted Transit Bail Till Dec 21
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted transit bail to PTI leaders, National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin until December 21.
Justice Shakeel Ahmed presided over the hearing, during which the petitioners' lawyer argued that his client faces multiple cases in Islamabad, and they sought transit bail to appear in courts.
During the proceedings, Justice Shakeel Ahmed emphasized that the country's stability is the foremost priority, urging all the parties to resolve issues through parliamentary discussions.
Addressing Omar Ayub, he noted that as the opposition leader, he bears greater responsibility, and all stakeholders must act responsibly.
After hearing the arguments, the court approved transit bail for both until December 21.
