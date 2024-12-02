Open Menu

Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin Granted Transit Bail Till Dec 21

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Umar Ayub, Faisal Amin granted transit bail till Dec 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday granted transit bail to PTI leaders, National Assembly opposition leader Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin until December 21.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed presided over the hearing, during which the petitioners' lawyer argued that his client faces multiple cases in Islamabad, and they sought transit bail to appear in courts.

During the proceedings, Justice Shakeel Ahmed emphasized that the country's stability is the foremost priority, urging all the parties to resolve issues through parliamentary discussions.

Addressing Omar Ayub, he noted that as the opposition leader, he bears greater responsibility, and all stakeholders must act responsibly.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved transit bail for both until December 21.

App/vak

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Shakeel December All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

3 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan