Umar Ayub Granted Transit Bail Till April 14
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday granted transit bail to the opposition leader in National Assembly, Umar Ayub in six cases.
Umar Ayub appeared before the Abbottabad bench of Peshawar High Court where the court granted him transit bail till April 14 in six cases. Cases against Umar Ayub were registered in Mianwali, Faisalabad and Lahore.
