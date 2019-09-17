UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umar Ayub Invites Investment In Energy Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

Umar Ayub invites investment in energy sector

The federal minister for Power Umar Ayub has said that Pakistan is looking forward to present opportunities of investment in the energy sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) The federal minister for Power Umar Ayub has said that Pakistan is looking forward to present opportunities of investment in the energy sector.

This he said during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who called on him at his office on Tuesday. He said that the upcoming conference from 24th to 26 September on energy in Japan would provide a chance to attract investors in the energy sector , which is flourishing with the right direction of policies that the present governed has adopted since its coming to power.The Federal Minister said that keeping in view the interest shown by the Japanese investors and companies in the Energy Sector of Pakistan he will hielf lead the delegation in the conference.

He said that a new Renewable Energy Policy envisaging ambitious increase of share of indigenous renewable sources to 30% by Year 2030 is in the making that will open further vistas of investment in the sector with good rate of return.

This will also positively affect the basket prices for the electricity consumers in the country, he added.The Japanese Ambassador thanked Federal Minister for his personal interest and said that Japanese companies are anxiously waiting for the visit. He said that there is a good indication that investors will explore these opportunities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Visit Lead Japan September From Share

Recent Stories

Governor forms authority for provision of clean wa ..

2 minutes ago

Analysts urge int'l community to exert pressure on ..

2 minutes ago

No one to be allowed to take law into hands: Ijaz ..

2 minutes ago

N.Korean Charge D'Affaires Spends Over Hour in Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami concerned at silence of world bodi ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish Lawmaker Urges Erdogan to Halt Cooperation ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.