Umar Ayub invites investment in energy sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) The federal minister for Power Umar Ayub has said that Pakistan is looking forward to present opportunities of investment in the energy sector.

This he said during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda who called on him at his office on Tuesday. He said that the upcoming conference from 24th to 26 September on energy in Japan would provide a chance to attract investors in the energy sector , which is flourishing with the right direction of policies that the present governed has adopted since its coming to power.The Federal Minister said that keeping in view the interest shown by the Japanese investors and companies in the Energy Sector of Pakistan he will hielf lead the delegation in the conference.

He said that a new Renewable Energy Policy envisaging ambitious increase of share of indigenous renewable sources to 30% by Year 2030 is in the making that will open further vistas of investment in the sector with good rate of return.

This will also positively affect the basket prices for the electricity consumers in the country, he added.The Japanese Ambassador thanked Federal Minister for his personal interest and said that Japanese companies are anxiously waiting for the visit. He said that there is a good indication that investors will explore these opportunities.