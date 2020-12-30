UrduPoint.com
Umar Ayub Vows Produce Cheaper Energy By Utilizing Alternate Resources

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:10 PM

Umar Ayub vows produce cheaper energy by utilizing alternate resources

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday expressed incumbent government's firm resolve of producing cheaper energy by utilizing alternate resources to meet growing needs of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday expressed incumbent government's firm resolve of producing cheaper energy by utilizing alternate resources to meet growing needs of the country.

Talking to Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Barrister Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan, he said that the government intends to harness local resources particularly water, minerals and tourism sectors to enable the area to generate to its own revenue in order to contribute in the economic development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Omar Ayub congratulated Khalid Khurshid on his election as CM GB and assured the chief minister to continue cooperation with the Gilgit-Baltistan government for timely implementation of the projects.

The chief minister apprised the minister about the development of ongoing energy projects in GB to maintain the fuel and electricity requirement of the area.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar also attended the meeting.

