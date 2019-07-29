UrduPoint.com
Umar Dar’s Resignation Reveals Clashes Within PTI

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 11:51 AM

Umar Dar’s resignation reveals clashes within PTI

The video message released by Umar Dar gives a reek of the internal conflicts within the party.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Umar Dar has resigned from his party position.

In his video message of social media, he congratulated the new Federal and provincial party position holders and announced his resignation.

He expressed his resolve to continue working as a PTI worker.

Watch his video message here:

Invalid url

The PTI had appointed Umar Dar as the deputy secretary general of Gujranwala Division under the re-organisation of the party.

Earlier, he had served as the president of PTI Central Punjab and central deputy secretary.

Sources said that Umar Dar was unhappy with the new position. He was upset over the demotion to Gujranwala division after having served at key party positions.

Umar Dar has sent his resignation to PTI’s chief organiser Saifullah Niazi.

Regarding his resignation, Umar Dar said that he will continue working for the welfare of the party being a soldier of Imran Khan.

Sources also said that Umar Dar is having differences with Saifullah Niazi as well.

