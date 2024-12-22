Umar Hayat advises regular inspection of gas equipment to prevent accidents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi, Umar Hayat, has advised consumers to adopt safe practices, including using high-quality gas appliances and regularly inspecting equipment and pipelines for leaks, to avoid accidents during the winter season.

Speaking to the media, Umar Hayat said that despite awareness campaigns, negligence during winter often results in unfortunate incidents.

He specifically warned against using rubber pipes with gas heaters, attributing many past accidents to their use.

The GM highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of safe and efficient gas usage to ensure consumer safety and uninterrupted gas services.

He urged consumers to avoid excessive gas usage and educate their families and staff about essential safety measures.

Hotel and guesthouse owners were also advised to display safety instruction cards in rooms, outlining guidelines for the proper use of gas heaters.

He recommended using soapy water instead of matches for leak detection and seeking assistance from certified plumbers for repairs.

He pointed out that many accidents occur due to a lack of awareness, such as operating electrical switches or devices during a gas leak, which could ignite accumulated gas.

He advised consumers to immediately shut off the main gas valve, open windows and doors for ventilation, and avoid using fans or exhaust systems in such situations.

The GM also highlighted the importance of proper ventilation in rooms with gas heaters and urged consumers to turn off all gas-powered devices, including stoves, geysers, and heaters, and shut the main gas valve before sleeping.

Umar Hayat encouraged consumers to contact SNGPL’s 24/7 helpline at 1199 or visit the nearest SNGPL Rawalpindi office for emergencies.

He assured emergency teams are always on standby at complaint centres to address critical situations.

Reiterating SNGPL’s commitment to consumer safety, Umar Hayat underscored the company’s dedication to preventing accidents through continuous awareness efforts and support.

He also assured consumers of an uninterrupted gas supply, particularly during the winter season.