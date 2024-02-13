Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

(@FahadShabbir)

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) Dr. Umar Saif distributed Rs825 million as cash prizes to companies playing a significant role in IT and IT services exports during the “IT and ITeS Export Award” organized by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, here at a local hotel on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT) Dr. Umar Saif distributed Rs825 million as cash prizes to companies playing a significant role in IT and IT services exports during the “IT and ITeS Export Award” organized by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an organization of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Dr Umar Saif said that the IT industry was playing a pivotal role in the country's economy and it deserved maximum incentives, facilities and rewards. "These companies are strengthening the country's economy by earning huge foreign exchange in return for the services of digital talent of Pakistan worldwide. If the performance of the IT sector continues like this, it is hoped that the target of 10 billion Dollars for IT exports will be achieved soon," he added.

The federal minister said that the IT Ministry had decided to encourage companies with a positive growth in IT exports, for which the government had allocated Rs1 billion in the annual budget. He said that due to timely decisions of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) on the recommendations of the Ministry of IT, the overall IT exports in the country have increased by a record 32 percent in the last 60 days. In the first and second quarters of the current financial year, the performance of many companies in IT exports also showed a positive trend. In such a situation, it was decided to give cash prizes from the allocated fund of one billion rupees to encourage the companies and accelerate growth.

Dr. Umar Saif said that out of the Rs1bn fund, Rs825 million had been distributed to 550 companies with positive growth. "For this purpose, six categories have been made; the first top 100 companies awarded Rs 2.5 million, the second 100 companies Rs 2 million, the third 100 companies Rs 1.5 million, the fourth 100 companies Rs 1.25 million, the fifth 100 companies Rs 750,000 and the sixth and last category 50 companies have been awarded Rs 500,000 each.

Out of these 550 companies, the top 10 companies have been awarded cash prizes as well as trophies for the outstanding performance," he elaborated.

He said that out of Rs 1 billion, the remaining Rs 175 million will be given to companies providing employment to IT skilled people. For this purpose, a particularly innovative endeavor is the Industry Co-Opt Program, developed in collaboration with HEC and P@SHA. This program seeks to provide apprenticeship opportunities to IT students. To incentivize IT & ITeS exporters to participate in and support Co-Opt program in placing the final year students of bachelor’s degree in computer sciences and related computing technology fields as interns. Estimated 3,500 interns will be placed in the IT & ITeS exporters that will be a part of the Co-Opt program and Rs. 50,000 per intern will be paid to the participant exporters. This process will not only highlight the capabilities of the IT skilled youths, but the industry will also be able to get talented youths according to their need and market demand, while on the other hand, cash prizes will cause a significant increase in the country's IT exports by creating an atmosphere of competition among IT companies.

Earlier in her welcome address, Additional Secretary IT and Chief Executive PSEB Ms. Ayesha Humaira Moriani said that six categories were created in terms of IT consultancy services, IT products and solutions, call centers, gaming and animation, women entrepreneurs, and fast-growing companies. “The IT & ITeS Export Awards 2024 underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and positioning itself as a key player in the digital economy,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman P@SHA Mohammad Zohaib Khan termed the process of giving cash rewards and awards as the best step for the IT sector and said that this decision of the caretaker IT Minister will encourage and boost the confidence to the IT companies and freelancers. "We will continue to increase our role in the economic stability of the country," he added.