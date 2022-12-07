Umar Sarfraz Cheema visits Adiala Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Information, Home Affairs and Prisons, Umar Sarfraz Cheema here on Wednesday visited Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

On the occasion, Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Javed Wariach and other officers were also present.

A contingent of police presented a guard of honor on the arrival of Umar Sarfraz Cheema at Adiala Jail.

He visited the children's ward and the school set up for the children of the prisoners and other parts of the prison.

Umar Sarfaraz Cheema also inspected the tailoring workshop set up in the jail.

The government's manifesto is not to torture the prisoners but to make them efficient and responsible citizens through training, he said adding, the salaries and facilities of jail police and employees had been substantially increased.

Asad Javed Wariach on the occasion said that the welfare and training of the prisoners is the first priority.

All the prisoners have equal rights in the prison, the Jail Superintendent informed.