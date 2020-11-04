Umar supports Rs 21 billion power subsidy to help industrial sector

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Energy and Petroleum Umar Ayub Khan said that Rs 21 billion power subsidy, announced by the Prime Minister, would help the industrial sector, particularly the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to rehabilitate and expedite the industrial growth of the country.

He said that the decision of granting 50 percent discount on additional units for industrial sector was made in accordance with the policies of PTI government.

In a talk show programme of a private news channel on Wednesday, the Federal Minister said the difference of 'on peak' and 'off peak' was replaced with uniform rate of electricity which would put direct and positive impact 300000 industrial consumers in the country.

Replying to a question, the minister said that there was no conflict of interest in his ministry, rather, there was a transparent way of decision making.

Umar Ayub said that the government inherited 25 percent enhanced power tariff due to installation of projects on imported energy by the previous government, for which the country was paying 87 percent extra for energy cost. The present government has also taken initiative for making first LNG storage, he added.