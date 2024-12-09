Open Menu

Umarkot District Administration Marks World Anti-Corruption Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Umarkot District Administration Marks World Anti-Corruption Day

UMARKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District administration of Umarkot organized an awareness rally on December 9 to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day.

According to AC office, the rally began at the Deputy Commissioner Office Umarkot and concluded at the Press Club Umarkot, aimed to raise awareness among the public about the detrimental effects of bribery and corruption.

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Umarkot Rajab Ali Sitheo emphasized the importance of celebrating World Anti-Corruption Day, stating that it is observed annually on December 9 to create awareness among people against bribery.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to making the country bribery-free and stressed the need for collective efforts to eradicate this menace.

Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Umarkot Imran Ahmed Budlu announced the establishment of a special cell within the anti-corruption department.

This cell will enable ordinary citizens to register complaints against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable system.

The rally drew participation from students, youth, representatives of social organizations, and government institutions. Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Javed Ahmed Dahri, education Department Officers, Municipal Committee Staff, and Social Welfare Department Secretary Mil Bajeer.

The event served as a platform to reaffirm the district administration's commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance. By raising awareness and engaging the public, the administration hopes to create a bribery-free society and ensure a better future for its citizens.

APP/ama/378

Related Topics

Corruption World Education Umarkot December Event From Government

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

33 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan