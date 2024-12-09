Umarkot District Administration Marks World Anti-Corruption Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMARKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District administration of Umarkot organized an awareness rally on December 9 to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day.

According to AC office, the rally began at the Deputy Commissioner Office Umarkot and concluded at the Press Club Umarkot, aimed to raise awareness among the public about the detrimental effects of bribery and corruption.

Assistant Commissioner(AC) Umarkot Rajab Ali Sitheo emphasized the importance of celebrating World Anti-Corruption Day, stating that it is observed annually on December 9 to create awareness among people against bribery.

He reiterated the administration's commitment to making the country bribery-free and stressed the need for collective efforts to eradicate this menace.

Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Umarkot Imran Ahmed Budlu announced the establishment of a special cell within the anti-corruption department.

This cell will enable ordinary citizens to register complaints against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable system.

The rally drew participation from students, youth, representatives of social organizations, and government institutions. Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Javed Ahmed Dahri, education Department Officers, Municipal Committee Staff, and Social Welfare Department Secretary Mil Bajeer.

The event served as a platform to reaffirm the district administration's commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance. By raising awareness and engaging the public, the administration hopes to create a bribery-free society and ensure a better future for its citizens.

