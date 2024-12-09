Umarkot District Administration Marks World Anti-Corruption Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
UMARKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) District administration of Umarkot organized an awareness rally on December 9 to commemorate World Anti-Corruption Day.
According to AC office, the rally began at the Deputy Commissioner Office Umarkot and concluded at the Press Club Umarkot, aimed to raise awareness among the public about the detrimental effects of bribery and corruption.
Assistant Commissioner(AC) Umarkot Rajab Ali Sitheo emphasized the importance of celebrating World Anti-Corruption Day, stating that it is observed annually on December 9 to create awareness among people against bribery.
He reiterated the administration's commitment to making the country bribery-free and stressed the need for collective efforts to eradicate this menace.
Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Umarkot Imran Ahmed Budlu announced the establishment of a special cell within the anti-corruption department.
This cell will enable ordinary citizens to register complaints against corruption, paving the way for a more transparent and accountable system.
The rally drew participation from students, youth, representatives of social organizations, and government institutions. Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner Umarkot Javed Ahmed Dahri, education Department Officers, Municipal Committee Staff, and Social Welfare Department Secretary Mil Bajeer.
The event served as a platform to reaffirm the district administration's commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance. By raising awareness and engaging the public, the administration hopes to create a bribery-free society and ensure a better future for its citizens.
APP/ama/378
Recent Stories
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chargé d’Affaires Baker highlights US Pakistan economic partnership at fifth Pakistan-America Bus ..2 minutes ago
-
SW Upper’s administration observes International Anti-Corruption Day2 minutes ago
-
DC visits schools, hospital2 minutes ago
-
Int'l Anti Corruption Day observed in KP amid awareness walks, seminars against bribery12 minutes ago
-
A large number of development projects near completion in Daska: Minister12 minutes ago
-
Murder accused shot dead in court12 minutes ago
-
DC cuts Christmas cake22 minutes ago
-
Historic agreement signs to empower rural communities in Sindh22 minutes ago
-
PM for ensuring safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria32 minutes ago
-
Academia-industry collaboration stressed for economic growth32 minutes ago
-
Strict enforcement of minimum wages ordered32 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to host Bajaur festival on Dec 14, 1532 minutes ago