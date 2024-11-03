Umarzai elected syndicate member of AWKUM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Abrar Hussain Umarzai, currently serving as the Transport In-charge at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), has been elected to the university’s Syndicate for a term of three years.

The university’s spokesman Sunday informed that the Syndicate election, held recently, saw Umarzai secure his position as a representative within the university’s highest governing body.

The Registrar’s office released an official notification of his election, highlighting the university's continued commitment to fostering effective administrative leadership.

With this role, Umarzai, who has also previously served as Deputy Provost at AWKUM, will participate in decision-making on critical academic and operational matters for the university.