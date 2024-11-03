Open Menu

Umarzai Elected Syndicate Member Of AWKUM

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Umarzai elected syndicate member of AWKUM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Abrar Hussain Umarzai, currently serving as the Transport In-charge at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), has been elected to the university’s Syndicate for a term of three years.

The university’s spokesman Sunday informed that the Syndicate election, held recently, saw Umarzai secure his position as a representative within the university’s highest governing body.

The Registrar’s office released an official notification of his election, highlighting the university's continued commitment to fostering effective administrative leadership.

With this role, Umarzai, who has also previously served as Deputy Provost at AWKUM, will participate in decision-making on critical academic and operational matters for the university.

Related Topics

Election Mardan Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

9 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

19 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

19 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

19 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

19 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

19 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

19 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

19 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

19 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

19 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan