Umarzai Elected Syndicate Member Of AWKUM
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Abrar Hussain Umarzai, currently serving as the Transport In-charge at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), has been elected to the university’s Syndicate for a term of three years.
The university’s spokesman Sunday informed that the Syndicate election, held recently, saw Umarzai secure his position as a representative within the university’s highest governing body.
The Registrar’s office released an official notification of his election, highlighting the university's continued commitment to fostering effective administrative leadership.
With this role, Umarzai, who has also previously served as Deputy Provost at AWKUM, will participate in decision-making on critical academic and operational matters for the university.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Raza for strict action against criminal elements16 seconds ago
-
Cart bazaar providing relief to people19 seconds ago
-
Over 2.2mn children vaccinated against polio22 seconds ago
-
AVLU arrests 105 accused, recovers valuables worth Rs 379.7 Million30 seconds ago
-
Wildlife department recovers 171 protected wild animals, birds37 seconds ago
-
Rohtas Fort Museum reopens41 seconds ago
-
NA session rescheduled to 4 pm on Monday41 minutes ago
-
Two women held with 47kg drugs51 minutes ago
-
Pickpockets arrested in Tablighi congregation51 minutes ago
-
Couple booked for torture of 13-year-old maid51 minutes ago
-
Exhibition titled 'Together We Grow' held1 hour ago
-
Action to be taken against negligent officials for Gara Mitho incident: DPO1 hour ago