UMDC holds spring symposium

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) in collaboration with Pakistan Society

for Study of Liver Diseases (PSSLD) has organized the Spring Symposium 2025

on "Liver Diseases in Pregnancy: Challenges & Advances”.

The UMDC spokesman said that the symposium was arranged to highlight the complex

liver-related issues during pregnancy and highlight modern research and treatment

methods in this regard.

He said that the experts, including Prof Dr Muhammad Salih, President PSSLD, Prof Dr Wasim

Jafri, former chairman Department of Medicine Agha Khan University Karachi, Prof Dr Saeed

Hameed, Chairman Department of Medicine Agha Khan University Karachi, Prof Dr Qazi Masroor,

former chairman Department of Medicine Bahawalpur Medical College and Prof Dr Shahid Rasool Head Gastroenterology Department Madinah Teaching Hospital participated in the symposium.

The experts during their address provided a comprehensive overview of the global impact of liver

diseases during pregnancy, simplified approaches to diagnosis and treatment of Chronic Hepatitis

B and C in expectant mothers, and detailed discussions on managing liver diseases from

conception to delivery.

They also highlighted the importance of early detection, multi-disciplinary care and ongoing

research in improving maternal and fetal outcomes.