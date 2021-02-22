UrduPoint.com
UMDC Providing Best Healthcare Education Facilities: Pro-Rector

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:58 PM

University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) is providing the best healthcare educational facilities as it has highly qualified and experienced faculty and teaching staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) of The University of Faisalabad (TUF) is providing the best healthcare educational facilities as it has highly qualified and experienced faculty and teaching staff.

This was stated by TUF Pro-Rector Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed while addressing the white-coat distributing ceremony at Ali Auditorium UMDC here on Monday.

He said the medical was not only a sacred but also a very sensitive profession, therefore, medical students should fully concentrate on their education so that they could serve the ailing humanity in a better way.

He also welcomed the newcomers and assured that they would be provided state-of-the-art infrastructure as well as quality education.

Later, he also distributed white coats among first year students of MBBS and BDS programs.

Ms Zahida Maqbool Additional Registrar TUF, Prof Dr Aamir Ali Chaudhary Principal UMDC, Prof Dr MianFarrukh Imran Principal Dental College and Dr Shirza Nadeem Coordinator UMDC were also present onthe occasion.

