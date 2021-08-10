UrduPoint.com

'Umed Ka Safar' Exhibition Opens At RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Arts Council displayed a photo exhibition on Tehreek-e-Pakistan under the title 'Umeed Ka Safar' here on Tuesday.

The special guest of the exhibition was Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education Wajiha Akram.

The exhibition featured photographs based on the struggle for Pakistan from 1857 to 1947.

The arrival of refugees in Pakistan after independence in 1947 and the atrocities along the way was also displayed.

While addressing the ceremony, Member National Assembly Wajiha Akram said that Pakistan was the interpretation of the dreams of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the dream true through his day and night efforts.

Wajiha said "Pakistan was created as a result of the sacrifices of our ancestors, and now it is our duty to make it a peaceful country which functions in accordance with the Quaid's vision- as is depicted in artworks." At the end, Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed thanked the special guest and participants.

A large number of people from different walks of life participated in the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain open for a week.

