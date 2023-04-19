Umeed Foundation distributes Eid packages among 200 orphans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Umeed Foundation, a local welfare organization here on Wednesday distributed Eid gifts among over 200 orphans studying at Umeed Modern Education school System.

The ceremony was held in Bakhshu Pull and was attended by Tehsil Nazim Shah Alam Haji Kaleemullah, elders of the area Dr Fayyaz, Maulana Farooq Shah and others.

The Eid package consisted of new clothes, shoes, toys and Rs. 200 per child.

Addressing the ceremony, Tehsil Nazim Kaleemullah appreciated the initiative to make the Eid ul Fitr joyful for orphans. He said besides imparting education to orphan children, giving away Eid gifts to them was a much commendable act.

He also thanked the help extended by the philanthropists who cooperate to distribute of Eid gifts among the orphans.