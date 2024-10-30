Umeed Special Education School Hosts Colourful Sports Gala
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A vibrant sports gala was recently held at the Umeed Special education School in Peshawar, aimed at benefiting special children, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army.
Pakistan Army has been providing services at the Umeed Special Education Center.
Ninety special children from schools in Peshawar and Nowshera participated in various competitions, including cricket, badminton, and tug-of-war. The enthusiasm and spirit displayed by the kids were truly commendable.
The guest of honor was Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Umar Ahmed Bukhari, who praised the children’s efforts. Participants expressed their admiration, stating, "Witnessing the various events in this colorful program, it was hard to feel that our children suffer from any physical disabilities.
"
Currently, the school serves 180 children, supported by trained and specialized staff who provide both national and international courses to meet modern educational demands.
Facilities at the school include separate classrooms, a library, indoor and outdoor sports fields, a physiotherapy room, hearing aids, a medical room, psychological counseling, and fully air-conditioned classrooms.
At the conclusion of the sports events, gifts were distributed to the children, celebrating their participation and achievements.
Recent Stories
" Get Ready to Shine with Stylish and Durable OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide"
Slim Meets Strength: Discover the Ultra-Thin and Powerful Infinix HOT 50Pro+ Plu ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024
Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives
JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital
Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK
PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA
PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed
SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NADRA issues CNIC to women following Federal Ombudsman’s decision3 minutes ago
-
Safe City’s anti-smog efforts under way13 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign continues in Lahore on third day13 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 1,331 injured in Punjab road accidents23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 115,100 cusecs water23 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur visits SDC, issues directives to enhance public services23 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Sept23 minutes ago
-
Publication of textbooks for new educational year to be completed by December32 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister for boosting blue economy33 minutes ago
-
Skin, facial, eye surgeries to be performed at AST33 minutes ago
-
KP govt misusing state institutions against federation; Kundi43 minutes ago
-
IUB VC terms 'Honahaar Scholarship' gift for students of South Punjab43 minutes ago