Umeed Special Education School Hosts Colourful Sports Gala

Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A vibrant sports gala was recently held at the Umeed Special education School in Peshawar, aimed at benefiting special children, in collaboration with the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan Army has been providing services at the Umeed Special Education Center.

Ninety special children from schools in Peshawar and Nowshera participated in various competitions, including cricket, badminton, and tug-of-war. The enthusiasm and spirit displayed by the kids were truly commendable.

The guest of honor was Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Umar Ahmed Bukhari, who praised the children’s efforts. Participants expressed their admiration, stating, "Witnessing the various events in this colorful program, it was hard to feel that our children suffer from any physical disabilities.

Currently, the school serves 180 children, supported by trained and specialized staff who provide both national and international courses to meet modern educational demands.

Facilities at the school include separate classrooms, a library, indoor and outdoor sports fields, a physiotherapy room, hearing aids, a medical room, psychological counseling, and fully air-conditioned classrooms.

At the conclusion of the sports events, gifts were distributed to the children, celebrating their participation and achievements.

