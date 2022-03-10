Umer Ayub distributes stipends among imams, priests

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Umar Ayub Khan and former provincial minister Yusuf Ayub Khan on Thursday distributed cheques of PKR 10000 each among Imams of mosques and priests at Abdus Salam Auditorium Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Umar Ayub Khan and former provincial minister Yusuf Ayub Khan on Thursday distributed cheques of PKR 10000 each among Imams of mosques and priests at Abdus Salam Auditorium Haripur.

The amount provided by the Federal Government was distributed among 313 prayer leaders and three priests from Haripur as PKR 10000 each.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah and officers concerned were present on the occasion.