Umer Cheema congratulates Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema on Monday congratulated javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth games.

In his felicitation message issued here, he said that, "Success of Arshad Nadeem is actually a success of the country.

" He said that javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem had made all Pakistanis proud through his superb performance.

Umer Sarfaraz Cheema said that people like athlete Arshad Nadeem were real identityof Pakistan.