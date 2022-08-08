UrduPoint.com

Umer Cheema Congratulates Arshad Nadeem

Published August 08, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema on Monday congratulated  javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth games.

In his felicitation message issued here, he said that, "Success of Arshad Nadeem is actually a success of the country.

" He said that javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem had made all Pakistanis proud through his superb performance.

Umer Sarfaraz Cheema said that people like athlete Arshad Nadeem were real identityof Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

