UrduPoint.com

Umer Cheema Stresses Need To Learn From Past Mistakes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 08:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Umer Sarfraz Cheema has said that Pakistan is a country of brilliant, hard working and patriot people, and emphasised the need for learning from the past mistakes.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he said it was high time to set aside political affiliations and strengthen the country in real sense.

He said that all-out efforts would be made under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to ensure progress and development of the province.

