Umer for LG system to address Karachi issues: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Monday underlined the need for implementing local government system to address issues of Karachi.

Expressing these views in an interview with a private television channel programme, the minister said that Center wanted to resolve the genuine issues of the common man living in provincial capital and for this, there was need to sit together with representatives of Sindh government and stakeholders.

A briefing was held with Sindh government regarding matters of Karachi infrastructure, which had been badly damaged after the heavy rains, he added.

He said we discussed water supply, drainage system and transport facility and there was only need of sincerity, to work together so that the issues of public could be addressed without delay.

About development package of Balochistan, he said the progress was being made to kick start development projects for the provincial areas. A proposal for more funding of K-IV project, was under consideration, he added.

In reply to a question about Green Line project, the minister said that there was an agreement with Sindh government to execute the project to facilitate the Karachiites.

Asad assured that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never disappoint the voters of provincial capital.

He lamented that people were paying the taxes in Karachi but they were not being provided due facilities at their doorsteps.