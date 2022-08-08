UrduPoint.com

Ummah Must Follow Footprints Of Imam Hussain (RA): Governor KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ummah must follow footprints of Imam Hussain (RA): Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday said that the day of Ashura (10th of Muharram) preaches us the lesson of sacrifices and fighting against injustice in society.

In a message, KP Governor said that Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions have proved that one should not hesitate to render sacrifices for the cause of our religion. He said the entire Muslim Ummah should understand the philosophy of Ashura Day and follow the footprints of Imam Hussain.

He said their sacrifices have paved the path for humanity and spread the message of islam to the entire world.

The Acting Governor said that extreme atrocities were committed in Karbala, however, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions did not step back from their cause.

The day of Ashura reminds us that we should live our lives in accordance with the spirit of Islam. We as Muslims and Pakistanis shall always be ready to promote Islam, truth and Islamic values through unity and harmony in our ranks.

