Umrah balloting conducted for Mehran University officers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali Tuesday performed computerized balloting to select two officers for Umrah on varsity account.

According to university spokesman, after balloting two officers namely Samihullah Brohi and Nazim Khan were selected to perform Umrah.

The vice chancellor congratulated the officers who were declared successful through balloting to perform Umrah.