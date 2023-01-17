UrduPoint.com

Umrah Insurance Cost Reduced For Overseas Pilgrims By 63% From Jan.10

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 05:55 PM

The Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the cost of the comprehensive insurance for foreign Umrah performers has been reduced from SR235 to SR87, by 63 percent, with effect from January10, 2023

The insurance policy for Umrah is a unified policy that is covered by those coming to Umrah from outside Saudi Arabia.

It is included in the visa procedures before coming and covers emergency cases such as treatment, admission, hospitalization, pregnancy, emergency childbirth, emergency dental cases, traffic accident injuries, dialysis cases, and internal and external medical evacuation.

It also covers general cases such as accidental permanent total disability, cases of death and death due to natural disasters, returning the body of the deceased to his country, and blood money issued by a court ruling.

It also includes covers for flight delay compensation and flight cancellation compensation, Saudi Gazette reported .

The Ministry said that the insurance coverage period is 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom, and the scope of its coverage is only within Saudi Arabia.

Umrah performers can visit the website of the Comprehensive Insurance Program for the Guests of Rahman to view the Umrah insurance policy, verify its validity, and know services providers.

