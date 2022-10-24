Umrah insurance mandatory for overseas pilgrims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia has said that overseas pilgrims arriving in the kingdom to undertake umrah or lesser pilgrimage must have a medical insurance document securing the holder benefits of up to SR100,000.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the document is included in the visa fees and covers certain health cases, as there are emergency cases, COVID-19 infections, accidents, death, and cancellations or delays in departure flights.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has introduced a set of facilities for performing umrah in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and visiting the Prophet Mohammed's Mosque in Medina, Okaz newspaper reported.

The ministry clarified that the Umrah insurance policy is mandatory for pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia, stressing that it is included in the visa fee, as it provides its holder with comprehensive coverage.