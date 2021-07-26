Umrah pilgrimage reopens from Muharram 1st

(@fidahassanain)

People from nine countries including Pakistan are bound to undergo quarantine period in a sanctioned country before landing on Saudi land for performing Umrah.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced resumption of Umrah pilgrimage from the first of the Islamic month of Muharram.

However, people from nine countries including Pakistan were made bound to undergo quarantine period in a sanctioned country, a local private tv reported on Monday. The citizens of nine countries could not land directly on the Saudi land due to COVID-19 situation. The other eight countries include India, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon.

The citizens of these country will undergo quarantine period before entering into the Saudi land for pilgrimage, a letter issued by the relevant Saudi authorities read.

The Kingdom has also declared vaccination as mandatory for the pilgrimage.

The list of required vaccines, administered to the pilgrims, includes Pfizer, Modernam Astrazeneca or J&J.

However, complete course of Chinese vaccine is not sufficient under the new announcement and all the citizens who had completed the course of Chinese vaccine would need to get a booster shot the approved list of vaccine.

According to the letter, only people 18 years of age and above are allowed to apply for the Umrah and only via agencies accredited by the hajj and umrah ministry of KSA.