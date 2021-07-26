UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Umrah Pilgrimage Reopens From Muharram 1st

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:07 PM

Umrah pilgrimage reopens from Muharram 1st

People from nine countries including Pakistan are bound to undergo quarantine period in a sanctioned country before landing on Saudi land for performing Umrah.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced resumption of Umrah pilgrimage from the first of the Islamic month of Muharram.

However, people from nine countries including Pakistan were made bound to undergo quarantine period in a sanctioned country, a local private tv reported on Monday. The citizens of nine countries could not land directly on the Saudi land due to COVID-19 situation. The other eight countries include India, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa and Lebanon.

The citizens of these country will undergo quarantine period before entering into the Saudi land for pilgrimage, a letter issued by the relevant Saudi authorities read.

The Kingdom has also declared vaccination as mandatory for the pilgrimage.

The list of required vaccines, administered to the pilgrims, includes Pfizer, Modernam Astrazeneca or J&J.

However, complete course of Chinese vaccine is not sufficient under the new announcement and all the citizens who had completed the course of Chinese vaccine would need to get a booster shot the approved list of vaccine.

According to the letter, only people 18 years of age and above are allowed to apply for the Umrah and only via agencies accredited by the hajj and umrah ministry of KSA.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hajj Turkey China Saudi Argentina Indonesia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Lebanon TV All From

Recent Stories

PTI wins AJK legislative assembly election

20 minutes ago

Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next mon ..

38 minutes ago

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.