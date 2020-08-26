Umrah pilgrimage to be resumed soon after finalizing preventive guidelines

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf Bin Said Al- Malki Wednesday said that the Umrah pilgrimage would be resumed soon after finalization of the code of ethics and preventive measures to contain the likely spread of COVID-19 infections.

During a meeting with the Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the ambassador said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman considers Pakistan as his second home, said a press release.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri said Pak-Saudi relations would be strengthened further in the coming days.

Both the countries were bound in the relations of brotherhood and religious harmony.

He said Pakistani people pray for the good health of Khadam ul Harmain Sharifeen King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. The minister felicitated the Saudi government for arranging safe hajj 2020.

It merits mentioning here that the Saudi government had banned Umrah pilgrimage after the spread of corona pandemic around the world and limited the number of Hajj pilgrims this year.