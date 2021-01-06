Umrah pilgrims advised to take Covid-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten Wednesday said that it is advisable for those who wish to perform Umrah to receive the coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten Wednesday said that it is advisable for those who wish to perform Umrah to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

All the precautionary measures and preventive protocols are being taken to stem the spread of coronavirus and that is in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the minister said, while emphasizing that the Umrah pilgrimage is "safe".

Benten made the remarks while speaking to Al-Arabiya channel after receiving coronavirus vaccine dose in Jeddah.

"Anyone who registers to receive coronavirus vaccine through the Sehhaty application and wants to perform Umrah, must take the vaccine," he said, Saudi Gazette/local private news channels reported.

Benten said that all the precautionary measures and preventive protocols such as social distancing, using sanitizer, wearing masks, in addition to the age limit for the performance of the Umrah rituals will be applied.