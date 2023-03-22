Umrah pilgrims must book for Umrah via app, says Saudi interior ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Muslim pilgrims who wish to perform the Umrah ritual are now required to reserve an appointment via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps, the Saudi interior ministry announced.

Saudi Arabia's Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami said that performing Umrah requires booking an appointment on the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications, what is required is to adhere to the dates of appointment because it is part of the measures to organize the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage," he said while noting that the numbers of appointments are available and are quite sufficient.

Al-Bassami said that the entire mataf (the circumambulating area around the Holy Kaaba) has been allocated to the pilgrims, and that is in coordination with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Public Security chief said that the first floor, the third Saudi expansion, and the external courtyards of the Grand Mosque as well as the roof of mataf have been allocated for worshipers. The roof has become ready this year and will be used in accordance with the agreed plan.

He stated that the passages for entry and exit from the Grand Mosque have been reorganized in a way ensuring maximum safety. The First Ring Road is expected to be fully used for the first time to implement crowd management mechanisms and the separation of vehicles from pedestrians, Saudi Gazette reported.

Al-Bassami announced the readiness of the Umrah security plans for implementation, starting from the first day of Ramadan, with the support and guidance of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. He said that the perpetrators of negative phenomena will be dealt with firmly and the law will be applied to them, especially beggars, saying that the Grand Mosque and its squares were designed only for worship.

He urged all pilgrims, citizens, residents, and visitors to wear a mask as it is necessary as an effective preventive measure in the Grand Mosque.

For his part, the Acting Director of Civil Defense Maj. Gen. Hamoud Al-Faraj announced the completion of the readiness of security and safety plans to receive pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque in Ramadan.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense worked during the months of Rajab and Sha'ban to intensify inspection tours of all residences and facilities used by pilgrims to ensure completion of the necessary permits and other requirements, he said while pointing out that about 5000 inspection tours were carried out during the last two months.