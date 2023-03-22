UrduPoint.com

Umrah Pilgrims Must Book For Umrah Via App, Says Saudi Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Umrah pilgrims must book for Umrah via app, says Saudi interior ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Muslim pilgrims who wish to perform the Umrah ritual are now required to reserve an appointment via the Nusuk or Tawakkalna apps, the Saudi interior ministry announced.

Saudi Arabia's Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami said that performing Umrah requires booking an appointment on the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications, what is required is to adhere to the dates of appointment because it is part of the measures to organize the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage," he said while noting that the numbers of appointments are available and are quite sufficient.

Al-Bassami said that the entire mataf (the circumambulating area around the Holy Kaaba) has been allocated to the pilgrims, and that is in coordination with the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

The Public Security chief said that the first floor, the third Saudi expansion, and the external courtyards of the Grand Mosque as well as the roof of mataf have been allocated for worshipers. The roof has become ready this year and will be used in accordance with the agreed plan.

He stated that the passages for entry and exit from the Grand Mosque have been reorganized in a way ensuring maximum safety. The First Ring Road is expected to be fully used for the first time to implement crowd management mechanisms and the separation of vehicles from pedestrians, Saudi Gazette reported.

Al-Bassami announced the readiness of the Umrah security plans for implementation, starting from the first day of Ramadan, with the support and guidance of Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif. He said that the perpetrators of negative phenomena will be dealt with firmly and the law will be applied to them, especially beggars, saying that the Grand Mosque and its squares were designed only for worship.

He urged all pilgrims, citizens, residents, and visitors to wear a mask as it is necessary as an effective preventive measure in the Grand Mosque.

For his part, the Acting Director of Civil Defense Maj. Gen. Hamoud Al-Faraj announced the completion of the readiness of security and safety plans to receive pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque in Ramadan.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense worked during the months of Rajab and Sha'ban to intensify inspection tours of all residences and facilities used by pilgrims to ensure completion of the necessary permits and other requirements, he said while pointing out that about 5000 inspection tours were carried out during the last two months.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Vehicles Road Saudi Tours Saud Mosque Muslim All From Ramadan Kaaba

Recent Stories

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

16 minutes ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

35 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s One Billion Meals campaign is reshaping Ramadan charity

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd March 2023

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends second Dubai Breeze-Up Sale held at Meydan Racecours ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.